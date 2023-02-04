A Billionaire’s Son Battles a Turbulent WWE Over the Future of Pro Wrestling

If there’s one term that explains wrestling culture, it’s “kayfabe” (KAY-fayb), which is the portrayal of staged events as true. The term, which Merriam-Webster speculates is derived from either carnival slang or from a pig-Latinized version of “be fake,” is the basis of all pro wrestling shows going back to the early 1900s. In the ’50s and ’60s, wrestlers such as Bruno Sammartino and Abdullah the Butcher would never break kayfabe, staying in character even if spotted in the wild.

Nowadays the lines are blurrier, and hardcore fans know wrestlers by both their on-screen names and their real ones. The inability at times to tell reality from kayfabe only increases engagement, leaving fans to debate what’s part of the show and what isn’t. (The injuries are often real. Former WWE champion Big E suffered a broken neck when he landed on his head during a match in March.)

Often it’s a bit of both, a dynamic that can bleed into the higher-level corporate spectacle, too. On live TV in November, AEW world champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, whose character is a Burberry-scarf-wearing Long Island douche, grabbed a microphone and brought up his real-life contract talks. When his AEW deal expires, he told the crowd, he’d go with whoever offered him the most cash. He name-dropped both Khans, Tony and WWE CEO Nick. “I pray to God the right Khan foots the bill, and Lord knows I am not talking about Tony,” Friedman said with a smirk, drawing boos from the AEW crowd. “I am talking about my boy, jolly old St. Nick.”

Wrestling hasn’t had a legitimate power struggle since its last billionaire tapped out two decades ago. In 1988, as CNN and TBS were ascending, Ted Turner figured taking on WWE would be the best way to expand his broadcast empire. He acquired a regional wrestling company, invested millions in it and devoted five hours of prime-time cable TV each week to the newly branded World Championship Wrestling, or WCW. McMahon had expanded his family business by squashing regional players to create a national powerhouse around larger-than-life stars such as Hulk Hogan and André the Giant. But by the early ’90s, the old acts had grown stale, and the new ones were dull. WCW came in with ample funds and an edge, stealing fans with a wild and unpredictable show led by stars poached from McMahon, including Hogan.

What followed was the fabled Monday Night Wars, a ratings showdown between Turner and McMahon that lasted through the ’90s. At the time, Khan was in high school in suburban Illinois, and pro wrestling’s popularity was skyrocketing. He collected tapes of indie shows, posted on forums and glued himself to the TV every time “Stone Cold” Steve Austin or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on to open a can of whoop-ass or lay the smackdown. Powered by Austin, Johnson and other stars, WWE resoundingly won the wars, buying WCW in 2001 for the meager sum of $2.5 million.

Khan fantasized about running a wrestling business but instead got a finance degree and joined the Jaguars after his dad bought the NFL franchise in 2011 for $760 million. The younger Khan, then in his 20s, was entrusted with its analytics department, supplying the coaching staff with data such as player speed indexes and play-call percentages. “I couldn’t have walked in and started a department like this had I not been my father’s son,” he admitted to a local paper at the time.

The idea for AEW came to Khan in early 2018. After watching the Jaguars lose a playoff game, he went to a party in Beverly Hills, where he ran into Kevin Reilly, then the president of TNT and TBS, and found out Reilly was considering bidding big money for a WWE rights package. Reilly eventually lost out to Fox, which paid more than $200 million per year for a two-hour broadcast window, but Khan saw the deal as proof of demand. “I did believe that, for less than that, we could launch an aggressive expansion of a startup wrestling company,” he says.