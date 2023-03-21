America’s $52 Billion Plan to Make Chips at Home Faces a Labor Shortage

To recruit replacements, Dorsey Hager, head of the Central Ohio Building Trades Council, is now a regular visitor to middle schools, where he tries to get preteens to envision lucrative careers as electricians and plumbers. “We’re not only talking to the kids, but we’re also talking to the teachers,” Hager says. “We’re talking to the principals. We’re talking to the guidance counselors. We’re talking to the moms and dads.” Five years ago he could promise them six to nine months of steady work at the end of a four-year apprenticeship, Hager says. Now, “I can honestly tell you that the work outlook is good for the next 22 to 25 years.”

An increasingly contentious rivalry between US and China focused largely on technological innovation is already fueling a global war for talent in such strategic industries as semiconductors. Hager is engaging in the domestic version of that battle for bodies, which experts say will only get more intense in the coming years. A competition between states and municipalities that for decades has been about luring investors and factories has been “shifting in a significant way to availability of talent,” says J.P. Nauseef, president and chief executive officer of JobsOhio, the state’s economic development body.

It’s a competition that can get snarky. Especially when you’re a state with an aging workforce and a declining population. During the pandemic, JobsOhio launched an ad campaign targeting major US cities, promising a job and an affordable middle-class lifestyle to anyone courageous enough to move. “Work from ‘home,’ not ‘overpriced studio apartment,’ ” read one billboard in New York. “Keep Austin weird. Like very high cost of living weird,” blared another in the Texas capital.

If all goes according to plan, Maddix Curliss will graduate from Central Ohio Technical College with a two-year associate degree in electrical engineering technology this May. The 20-year old isn’t worried about landing a job. “I feel just overwhelmed by how many opportunities” there are, he says, adding that the robotics company where he now interns part time is already trying to recruit him.

Curliss and many of his classmates have their eyes on that Licking County farm field where Intel’s plant is going up. “Not very often does a company like that land in Ohio, especially in what’s basically my backyard,” says Curliss, who grew up in nearby Newark. “Normally, companies like that, they go overseas.”

The promise of $52 billion in subsidies offered in the Chips Act has already led to at least 40 projects and some $200 billion in private-sector investment, according to the semiconductor industry. To staff those plants, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo says the industry will need 100,000 new technicians on top of the 277,000 it already employs. “It’s such a different moment in history compared to the last 20, 40 or 50 years,” says Gabriela Cruz Thompson, the Intel executive who has a $50 million budget to fund training programs at universities and technical colleges in Ohio. “We’ve never had so many companies building so much.”

Incentives created by last year’s Inflation Reduction Act are also motivating investment: New electric vehicle and battery plants are being announced almost weekly. The $1.2 trillion Congress approved for infrastructure in 2021 is also boosting demand for workers. Celebrating a Baltimore tunnel project in late January, Biden hailed the 20,000 jobs it would bring. The next day he was in New York City touting the Hudson Tunnel project and promising 72,000 “good jobs you can raise a family on” for “laborers, electricians, carpenters, cement masons, ironworkers, operating engineers and more.”

The Biden administration argues that the overarching objective of all these pieces of legislation is to shore up America’s competitiveness, but it’s never been coy about the employment creation component. The president’s advisers see the tight labor market as a tool for bringing those left behind by forces like globalization back into well-paid work and ensuring a brighter future for communities that missed out on past booms.

Todd Tucker, director of industrial policy and trade at the Roosevelt Institute, a think tank, argues that many of the current worker shortages in industries such as manufacturing are the result of the very deindustrialization that these policies are trying to undo. “Once you lose capacity in certain industries or in certain geographies, it’s hard to build that back,” he says.

Anirban Basu, chief economist for Associated Builders & Contractors, a trade group, argues that the shortage of construction workers, which he says is the worst in more than 20 years, is a liability for the economy. “Imagine two countries, one with a significant construction workforce and one without,” Basu says. “They’re alike in all other facets. Except for that one has a body of workers available to engage in construction, whether it relates to infrastructure or the commercial real estate market or building homes, and one doesn’t. Which nation is going to grow faster? Which nation’s going to be more dynamic? Which nation is going to offer a better-built environment and therefore a higher quality of life? Obviously the one with construction workers.”