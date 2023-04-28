Inflation Is Sticky, But Economists Can’t Agree on Why

Not everyone buys the argument that there is a link between a tight labor market and stubborn inflation. Omair Sharif, founder of Inflation Insights LLC, says that wage demands by workers in services such as auto repair or air travel are no more of a problem for employers in those industries than, say, shortages of car parts or higher fuel prices. “Labor costs are clearly important, but in general higher costs across the structure of each business are just as important, if not more important, to the rise we saw in inflation last year,” he says.