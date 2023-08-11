Is The Airbnb Dream Dead?

As the Covid-19 restrictions subsided and people returned to their former lives in cities, they rented out the homes they’d bought, flooding the market. Airbnb ended last year with 6.6 million global active listings, excluding China, some 900,000 more than it had at the beginning of the year. By the end of the second quarter of this year, it had more than 7 million. That glut has led to as much as a 13% decline in host revenue in 32 of the top 50 largest short-term rental markets in the country in the first half of this year, according to AirDNA. (For its part, Airbnb says the typical host made an average of more than $14,000 in 2022, up almost 88% from 2019.) Many hosts said they’ve lowered prices to make their listings more competitive. In its second-quarter financial results, Airbnb reported that average daily rates are up 42% since 2019 to $166, but rates in North America are down 1% from a year ago.