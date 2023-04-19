Volkswagen Left Behind as China Goes All In on EVs

When Volkswagen AG opened its first factory in China four decades ago, competition was, well, pretty much nonexistent. Jeep had just arrived, and a handful of locals with names such as First Auto Works and Second Auto Works, which mostly specialized in heavy trucks and buses, had made occasional detours into proletarian people movers like the East Wind and the Red Flag. So VW’s Santana—a boxy, no-frills sedan based on an early version of the Passat—quickly became the preferred mode of transport for ambitious corporate chieftains, political bosses and, later, the growing middle class. The German company soon became the leading brand in China, and in some years its operations provided almost half of VW’s global revenue.