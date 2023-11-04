These Five Countries Are Key Economic ‘Connectors’ In A Fragmenting World

Vietnam formally upgraded ties with the US in September, shifting the relationship to a “comprehensive strategic partnership”—a diplomatic status previously reserved for a select few, including China and India. The US also announced a partnership in September to help Vietnam develop its nascent semiconductor industry. Vietnam is also a member of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a three-year-old free-trade agreement spearheaded by China.The electronics industry contributed 32% of all exports in 2022, about twice as much as a decade ago. The sector employed 1.3 million workers as of June 2022. Vietnamese officials are confident those figures are headed higher. “There are plans for even more factory expansions,” says Nguyen Dinh Vinh, who sits on the management board overseeing industrial parks in Bac Ninh province, where GoerTek is building another factory. POLAND: Battery PowerhouseWhen Poland’s government announced last year that the country would be building its own brand of electric vehicles, called Izera, it was a clear signal that a nation that once boasted several of its own marques had bigger ambitions than being a production hub for Western European automakers. State-owned ElectroMobility Poland signed an agreement with China’s Geely Holding Group in 2022 to supply the technology for the project. Production of a hatchback model and an SUV is scheduled to begin at the end of 2025 at a plant located in the coal mining heartland of Silesia.