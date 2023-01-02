Futuristic Vertical Farming Startups Are Struggling In The Tech Downturn

“Our empathy goes out to any startup company in our space,” says Arama Kukutai, chief executive officer of Plenty Unlimited Inc. Plenty, based in South San Francisco, raised nearly $1 billion from investors including Walmart Inc. and SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund, promising to build the world’s largest vertical farms. Kukutai says getting started in the business is expensive, as is operating complicated agricultural technology, and it’s difficult to make sure each farm turns a profit. Plenty will open its first commercial-scale farm in Compton, California, next year, nearly a decade after its founding in 2014. “We’ll see more companies not survive the next year and 2023,” Kukutai says.