Economist Behind Popular Recession Gauge Worries She Created A ‘Monster’

It holds that the economy is contracting when the three-month moving average of the unemployment rate rises by 0.5% relative to the low point during the previous 12 months. Sahm’s single-variable formula is the closest there is to a real-time recession monitor. By comparison, the eight-person committee at the National Bureau of Economic Research that’s officially in charge of determining the start and end of a downturn considers at least half a dozen indicators and typically takes about a year to make a call. (Even with scattered signs the job market is cooling, the chart below shows that as of June, Sahm’s indicator was nowhere near the threshold.)