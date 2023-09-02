Is Carlos Alcaraz the Next Billion-Dollar Tennis Player?

But with Federer, 42, retired since last year, Nadal, 37, rehabbing an injury and likely to retire next year, and Djokovic, 36, entering his twilight years, the big question in men’s tennis has been: Who’s got next? Would anyone step in to fill the void that they leave—or would the men’s game become as wide open and unpredictable as the women’s since the retirement of Serena Williams? By defeating Djokovic at Wimbledon in a five-set, almost five-hour final, Alcaraz made a strong case for himself as the heir apparent. After the match, Djokovic said that the young Spaniard combined the best elements of his own game with those of Nadal and Federer. “I think he’s got basically the best of all three worlds,” said Djokovic.