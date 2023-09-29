Who’s Afraid Of $100 Oil?

Still, there’s little indication that US producers are rushing to rewrite capital spending plans so they can expand output. Sources at oil drillers say it pays to be prudent, given that projects can take years to yield profits. For evidence of restraint, look at figures on shale oil production, which the US Energy Information Administration is forecasting will fall for a third straight month in October. “We’re capital disciplined, and what that means for us is that we don’t increase oil significantly in a market where we don’t see the balance,” said Vicki Hollub, president and CEO of Occidental Petroleum Inc., in a Sept. 25 interview with Bloomberg TV.