Who’s Afraid Of $100 Oil?
The mood is buoyant among major producers as crude prices rise, but there’s dread in Washington.
(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- For the first time this year, there’s a realistic prospect of crude oil reaching $100 a barrel, a sudden turnaround for a market that not long ago was in the doldrums.
The surge threatens to drag down consumer spending, and with it global growth, while filling government coffers for major producers. Meanwhile, worldwide consumption of the fossil fuel hit an all-time high of 103 million barrels a day in June, as estimated by the International Energy Agency, showing that humankind is making little progress in weaning itself off the planet-warming commodity.
Oil analysts and executives at energy companies are reviving calls of triple-digit oil following a scorching summer rally. After months of scrambling to prop up a market that just kept on sliding, Russia and Saudi Arabia made good on pledges for deep output cuts. Now they’ve extended those to the end of the year. Supply is being curbed at a time when demand shows no signs of flagging, helped by a US economy that’s defied predictions for a hard landing.
Mike Wirth, Chevron Corp.’s chief executive officer, is among those who think we’re headed for $100. “Supply is tightening, inventories are drawing,” he said during a Sept. 18 interview on Bloomberg TV. “These things happen gradually, and you can see it building.”
In producing nations such as Saudi Arabia, the mood is buoyant. The kingdom dispatched a large delegation to the Sept. 17-21 World Petroleum Congress in Calgary, where Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman hosted a lavish dinner for attendees that included government officials, oil investors and executives from oil majors.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries consistently says it doesn’t target a particular oil price, but in a Sept. 20 interview with Bloomberg TV, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani gave a clue about what OPEC perceives to be a fair price for consumers and producers alike. “Certainly it is not less than $85-$95,” he said.
Ask an oil trader about the prospect of $100, and they’ll confess they’re worried about how long prices could hold at that level when the US Federal Reserve is indicating that interest rates are likely to stay high for longer, straining the finances of consumers and commodity middlemen alike.
In some parts of the world, the increase is already hitting. Gasoline prices in the US are fast heading toward $4 a gallon at a time of the year when they typically fall, while Europe’s diesel futures recently topped $130 a barrel.
Even aviation—a sector that played a role in driving up oil prices on the back of a boom in international travel this summer—is starting to get concerned. Delta Air Lines Inc. recently pared back its expectations for third-quarter profit, citing higher fuel costs, and a widely watched S&P index of airline stocks is now in bear market territory.
For net importers of oil—India and China, in particular—the effects of rising oil prices on growth and inflation have been more subdued than in the past. Both countries have bought large quantities of cheap Russian crude that other countries wouldn’t touch. On the other hand, the two nations could feel the pinch if diesel prices climb further as a result of Russia’s recent ban on fuel exports.
For the Biden administration, rising oil prices are a known political problem: The president’s approval ratings swooned in the summer of 2022 when gas was creeping toward $5 a gallon and became a focus for Americans’ discontent over inflation. Heading into next year’s election, the White House has few good options to appease motorists, having already whittled down the nation’s oil stockpile to about half its normal capacity. More criticism from Republicans and operational concerns about continuously removing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve make further releases unlikely.
In the oil heartlands of Texas and Oklahoma, the prospect of $100 a barrel causes less anxiety. There, US drillers are once again printing money. American crude exports have averaged a record 4.1 million barrels a day this year, up 15% from a year ago, and at times reached as much as 5.6 million.
Still, there’s little indication that US producers are rushing to rewrite capital spending plans so they can expand output. Sources at oil drillers say it pays to be prudent, given that projects can take years to yield profits. For evidence of restraint, look at figures on shale oil production, which the US Energy Information Administration is forecasting will fall for a third straight month in October. “We’re capital disciplined, and what that means for us is that we don’t increase oil significantly in a market where we don’t see the balance,” said Vicki Hollub, president and CEO of Occidental Petroleum Inc., in a Sept. 25 interview with Bloomberg TV.
Amid the runup in crude prices, there’s no sign consumption is ebbing. Last week the UK government delayed some key climate targets, citing costs. Other European countries, including Sweden, also have dialed back some green mandates in recent months.
State-run Oil India Ltd. expects the country’s consumption to nearly double by 2040, reinforcing most forecasts that global consumption isn’t close to peaking.
“It seems to me that we are underinvesting in oil and gas,” Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO of AkerBP, a Norwegian oil and gas company, said in an interview. “It doesn’t seem like the demand for hydrocarbons is dropping.”
--With assistance from Kari Lundgren, Jennifer A Dlouhy, Alix Steel, Guy Johnson and Rakteem Katakey.
