America’s Aggressive Chip Strategy Forces China Into a Corner

But China has been trying to build an advanced semiconductor industry for many years, with significant stumbles along the way. The billions of dollars sloshing around the industry have led to criminal corruption probes into bureaucrats and influential semiconductor executives, including the manager of the largest state-backed chip fund and the former chairman of local chipmaking giant Tsinghua Unigroup, neither of whom responded to requests for comment at the time the investigations were made public. That antigraft probe will spill over into 2023 and has soured Xi on a strategy based on huge subsidies. His administration is now looking at ways to support the industry with fewer handouts, in part because Covid-19 has taken such a heavy toll on the government’s finances.