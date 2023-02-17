Putin’s War Is Crippling Ukraine’s Economy—and Russia’s, Too

Russia’s economic losses also look deceptively small because the sanctions it faces, while unprecedented in their scale, have been imposed gradually. Early in the invasion, the country benefited when energy prices climbed as a result of the war. In recent months, the effects of more energy embargoes and a price ceiling on Russian crude have kicked in. The price differential between Brent crude, the traditional benchmark for oil in Europe, and the Russian Urals variety has widened. Russia’s Ministry of Finance says the Urals price has fallen 42% in the past 12 months. For most of last year, oil and gas revenue bolstered Russia’s federal budget by about 1 trillion rubles ($13.4 billion) per month. In November and December, that contribution declined to roughly 900 billion rubles. In January, it was 425 billion rubles.