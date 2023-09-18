The 13 New Restaurants Around The World We Can’t Wait to Book

Mauro Colagreco at Raffles London at the OWO, LondonThe mastermind behind Mirazur in Menton, France, which ranked No. 1 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list from 2019 to 2021, is splashing into the UK with three dining outposts at Raffles London at the OWO. Colagreco’s signature spot, next to the grand staircase, will offer both artfully decorated à la carte items and tasting menus that lionize local produce. (Think carrots with turbot and nasturtium sauce.) He’ll also serve guests at the 20-seat Mauro’s Table, set in a room that evokes the days when Winston Churchill stalked the Old War Office hallways.