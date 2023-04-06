The Triumph of UBS Is Also the Humbling of Swiss Banking

Maybe it was the least bad plan. Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told one Swiss newspaper that the bank wouldn’t have survived one more working day and that “we should have expected a global financial crisis,” as “the crash of CS would have sent other banks into the abyss.” Andrea Schenker-Wicki, an economist and president of the University of Basel, says the Swiss government prevented a global panic—for now. The question is what happens later should UBS ever run into trouble. “To me, it means that a problem of the present has been fixed, but a future problem has been created,” Schenker-Wicki says.

Others have similar qualms. By letting UBS buy Credit Suisse on its own favorable terms, the staid, orderly Swiss may have set the stage for future calamity. “To paraphrase Warren Buffett, the new, expanded UBS might well become a financial weapon of mass destruction, capable in a collapse of taking down the entire Swiss economy with it,” says Jared Bibler, a former regulator at the Swiss Stock Exchange.

The irony is that Switzerland spent 15 years workshopping its financial-crisis strategy—and then ignored it. “All other options were more risky for the state,” Keller-Sutter said in the newspaper interview. To get the deal done, Swiss authorities invoked an emergency clause in the constitution that enabled them to waive shareholder rights and suspend an antitrust probe—a rare if not unprecedented step in the nation’s financial markets. Expect lawsuits.

Markets can have short memories. But private-wealth clients and investors are unlikely to forget this one. For many, the UBS-Credit Suisse deal has badly tarnished Switzerland’s image abroad. “Right now, Singaporeans are opening the Champagne,” says Bris, the IMD professor. “This is going to be the turning point.” As for Swiss banking, yes, other, smaller players will endure and even prosper in the vast shadow of UBS—like Banque Pictet & Cie. and Banque Lombard Odier & Cie. But while private banks manage hundreds of billions of dollars in assets, these are hardly the Goldmans or JPMorgan Chases of global finance with both wealth management and investment banking arms.