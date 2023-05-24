Maasai Are Getting Pushed Off Their Land So Dubai Royalty Can Shoot Lions

Instead of managing or planning for coexistence, though, Tanzania has sought to drive Maasai out of areas it believes it can milk for tourism dollars, according to conservationists and Indigenous-rights groups. The government, they say, is happy to corral some Maasai into bomas near the park entrances where tourists can buy bracelets and blankets, but it doesn’t want them herding cattle where safari-goers expect to see giraffes and elephants. Human Rights Watch says Tanzania is now confiscating any cattle found in areas around Ololosokwan. And last March, the president’s office sent letters to schools in Ngorongoro demanding they return money that had been provided for new classrooms. A month later, the managers of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area wrote to local wards ordering the demolition of structures including veterinary clinics, village offices, churches, mosques, police stations, schools and health-care dispensaries, alleging they’d been built without proper permits—even though many are government buildings. Then, in June, Flying Medical Service, an NGO providing emergency health care in remote regions for more than half a century, was stripped of the regulatory exemptions that had enabled it to operate. “We were all like, ‘How is this possible?’ ” says Joseph Oleshangay, a Maasai lawyer who represented those arrested in connection with the June 10 violence. “What the government is trying to do is force relocation, and how do you do that? You paralyze social service.” The president’s office and a Ngorongoro Conservation Area official didn’t respond to requests for comment.