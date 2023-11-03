Nothing Worries CEOs Right Now As Much As Geopolitics

Mark Wiseman, chair of Alberta’s C$160 billion ($115 billion) pension plan, says the world is facing “a new paradigm with incalculable outcomes.” There are not only conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, but also civil wars, insurgencies and coups d’etat in dozens of countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, as well as the growing frequency and rising cost of climate disasters, mass migrations of millions of refugees and the looming threat of more pandemics. Add to that sticky inflation, the terrifying potential of artificial intelligence, an ebbing faith in Western democracy and political paralysis in Washington, plus the real possibility of a battle for control of Taiwan. “This is by far the most difficult and complex investing environment I’ve seen in 30 years—way more complicated than the global financial crisis,” Wiseman says.