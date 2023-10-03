TikTok Shop Is a Real E-Commerce Threat

For now, TikTok doesn’t care about making money via the app in Indonesia, its second-biggest market, after the US, by number of users. Its goal is to prove its platform can help brands and manufacturers convert user attention into sales. That strategy is a big headache for its established rivals. Indonesia’s largest e-commerce platform, Shopee—owned by Singapore-based Sea Ltd.—became profitable for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2022. But the competitive threat is forcing it to reaccelerate investment to boost growth, cutting into profits. In the second quarter, operating income at its e-commerce division came in at $66 million, a 40% drop from the quarter ended December. In July, Alibaba invested an additional $845 million into Lazada. TikTok Shop has been so disruptive that the Indonesian government is talking about banning e-commerce on social media platforms.