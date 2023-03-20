Inside TikTok’s Fight to Avoid a US Ban

Selling, banning or breaking off TikTok could take months or years. (A sale would be more likely than an initial public offering, which is just not financially necessary at TikTok and would likely keep ByteDance as a major investor, according to people familiar with the matter.) For both Cfius and TikTok critics in Congress, it’s not clear how much of the company ByteDance would have to sell to no longer be considered in control. TikTok would prefer to stick with its Project Texas plan than endure a drawn-out divestiture process. The political tension with China has led Chew to joke that the spy balloons were sent for him, according to people familiar with the matter.