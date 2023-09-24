The Rise In Car Thefts Has Experts Searching For Weak Spots

Criminals have also been using a range of devices to intercept signals from keyless fobs to get into cars—and block GPS trackers that would make recovery of stolen vehicles easier. Cybersecurity experts say it’s often hard for victims to know whether such devices were involved in crimes, making the extent of the problem difficult to determine. In the US, the nonprofit National Insurance Crime Bureau has been warning for almost a decade about the criminal use of devices that mimic the function of wireless key fobs. In October 2022, Europol, the European Union’s law enforcement agency, announced it had arrested 31 people across France, Latvia and Spain in an auto theft scheme using devices that spoofed keyless entry systems.