Silicon Valley’s Favorite Bank Was Its Single Point of Failure

Silicon Valley lionizes innovators and disrupters, but it’s also prone to herding. When a particular niche—artificial intelligence, for example—gets hot, founders rush in, and investors scramble to fund them. With SVB, the tech industry showed the same groupthink about where to bank.

Some may not have had a choice. “Frankly, we did it because there weren’t others knocking down our doors,” says Giorgi. Most of her peers in her startup accelerator cohort banked with SVB, she says: “This is a 40-year-old bank with a credible reputation across the startup industry.” Individually, that didn’t seem risky. Collectively, it balanced an entire industry on a single point of potential failure.

SVB was born in 1983, which turned out to be the perfect moment to start a new financial institution at the heart of a new economy. Interest rates and inflation would roll mostly downhill for the next 39 years, making it easier to raise money as computers relentlessly got faster, cheaper and more connected. Cash poured into the region’s venture capital firms and startups, and they in turn shoveled it through SVB’s teller windows, real and virtual.

In Silicon Valley, the saying goes: Startups die of indigestion, not starvation. That is, too much money can be as bad as not enough. It wasn’t that the bank lent money to businesses that couldn’t pay it back. Instead, stuffed with deposits, SVB bought bonds. These bonds were safe from a credit perspective—the issuers weren’t going to go broke—but they had long maturities and low yields. That’s a toxic combination when interest rates start rising. And suddenly last year, rates started going up a lot.

SVB, perhaps lulled by the long stretch of rock-bottom rates, failed to grasp how drastically conditions would shift. It was an error shared by many internet companies, which saw revenue soar in the pandemic’s first year and hired small armies of workers, unable to foresee that they would have to lay off more than 100,000 of them two years later. (On March 14, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. announced plans to eliminate 15,000 positions, its second major round of cuts in the past six months.)

When venture capital investors started warning the companies they funded that SVB might go under, the rush to pull deposits happened all at once—assisted by digital tools. It created a dark version of what the business school crowd calls “first-mover advantage.” Quaid Walker, a founder who managed to wire funds out of the bank on March 9, before it closed, says the ones who moved fastest—sparing themselves angst—were those who spent more time on Twitter, where good information is often mixed with paranoia that amplifies Silicon Valley pile-ons.

The immediate SVB fiasco has calmed; depositors were assured at the end of a scary weekend that they would get their money back. Still, the panic served as a painful reminder that it’s hard for people to change their assumptions as quickly as the world can change. It isn’t just techies. Supposedly gimlet-eyed stock analysts in New York missed this one, too. But in the tech industry, the long, good run fueled stratospheric growth, and the culture saw no problem with collecting much of that growth in one institution. So when something big had to break, it happened here first. —

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.