After 30 Years, The King Of ETFs Faces A Fight For Its Crown

The ETF was also a totally new way to buy funds. Investors in mutual funds could only get in and out once per day, at a price reflecting the value of the portfolio at the close of market. People often mailed checks to fund companies to get their shares. But SPY, developed by the American Stock Exchange and Boston-based State Street Global Advisors, could be traded instantly like a stock by anyone with a brokerage account. Investors could even short it—that is, bet on its price falling. Making all this work wasn’t simple. Specialized traders would have to step in to make sure the price of SPY’s shares more or less matched the value of its portfolio of stocks; they’d make money by exploiting the tiniest gaps in prices. This is still how ETFs operate today.