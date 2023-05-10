More Companies Head to Space, But No One Can Agree on the Rules Up There

That prospect has many in the space community asking a fundamental question: Who sets the rules? The major spacefaring countries have yet to agree on the basics of regulating the commercialization of the moon’s resources. In the 1960s almost 100 nations agreed to the Outer Space Treaty, designed to prevent countries from making territorial claims or using celestial bodies for military purposes. The treaty declares that space should be used “for the benefit and in the interests of all countries,” but it makes just a brief mention of “non-governmental entities.” In 1979 the UN-brokered Moon Agreement went into more detail, but only 18 countries—none with extensive experience in space—embraced it.