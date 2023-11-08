The Fuel Of The Future May Rely On Developing Oilier Soybeans

If the modified beans were planted on the roughly 80 million acres cultivated with soybeans in the US, it would eliminate the need for an additional 13 million acres of oilseeds to meet the country’s soaring demand for renewable fuel, ZeaKal says. “That is found oil,” says Chief Executive Officer Han Chen. “If you imagine processing the same soybean but getting out 13% or 15% more oil for that bean, you’re handling less volume, you’re transporting fewer beans. The productivity and the ESG [environmental, social and governance] benefits from knowing that you’re going to get more out of less, that’s what’s really driving it.”