With AI Booming, Gary Gensler Wants to Keep Finance Safe for Humans

In July, Gensler became one of the first regulators to propose rules for AI. Under the proposal, trading houses and money managers must determine whether their use of AI or predictive data poses a conflict of interest: Are they using a technology to best serve clients or to boost profits at the expense of clients? A financial adviser might use an algorithm that recommends a risky stock to someone who doesn’t know better. That may cut against the duty of a money manager to act in the client’s interests. Is that the fault of the algorithm or the adviser?