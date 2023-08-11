With AI Booming, Gary Gensler Wants to Keep Finance Safe for Humans
The head of the SEC is focused on the risk to markets and investors when artificial intelligence is making trades and recommendations.
(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- Gary Gensler would like to talk about something other than crypto. After two years of battling an industry that he says is riddled with scams and fraud, the head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission is focused on a different technology that has all of finance buzzing: artificial intelligence.
Unlike digital coins and nonfungible tokens, AI warrants the hype, according to Wall Street’s top regulator. “This is the most transformative technology of this generation,” Gensler says. “There’s a ‘there’ there—we can get to crypto later. We’re taking so much of what we humans do on a daily basis and automating it.”
Mass automation can have cascading implications for trillions of dollars in assets that trade on markets overseen by the SEC. Nudges, investment advice and recommendations generated by AI have the ability to fundamentally change finance. Yes, they can help firms better serve their clients, but left unchecked AI can be used to obscure who’s at fault when things go wrong, Gensler warns.
Unlike most of official Washington, Gensler has a long history with the technology. He says he first started thinking about AI when Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov lost to IBM supercomputer Deep Blue in 1997. As a former member of his high school chess team, Gensler says, he was impressed.
He’d soon give up a lucrative position as a Goldman Sachs partner for government. For the next decade and a half, Gensler dealt with disasters from Enron to the global financial crisis as he served in Bill Clinton’s Treasury Department, as an aide on Capitol Hill and finally as the Obama administration’s top derivatives regulator.
After Washington, Gensler taught at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology—and again turned to AI. Gensler recalls walking into the office of Aleksander Madry, an MIT professor and one of the world’s top experts on machine learning, in 2019 to ask how to best learn about the technology. Madry handed him an 800-page textbook, , on the mathematics behind AI. “I didn’t make it back to his office for months,” Gensler says. “I knew this was a test.” He read what he could, and an academic friendship began.
“To be honest, I assumed that would be the last I would see of him,” says Madry, who’s currently on leave from MIT to work at OpenAI. “It was clear to him that AI will influence things and this is a technology we need to understand.”
Gensler went on to study and write about AI. His MIT stint culminated with the publication of his 2020 paper, “Deep Learning and Financial Stability,” co-written with a student, on the risks that deep learning, a subset of AI, poses to the financial system. The paper argues that existing regulatory regimes aren’t equipped to address such dangers.
Among the risks: When every major trading house uses AI, “these models, whether intentionally or unintentionally, will coordinate and communicate with each other to better optimize their results,” Gensler wrote. Then there’s the possibility that the models will all start executing the same strategies, leading to much greater volatility and instability.
It’s clear that Gensler has been following his own playbook since coming back to Washington in 2021. As SEC chief, he’s spoken regularly about the consequences—both positive and negative—of new AI and machine-learning tools. (He says the SEC itself is using the technology but declined to specify how.)
Gensler’s critiques of AI aren’t about the technology itself. Rather, he says, he’s concerned it can make it hard to understand why decisions are made. Those concerns are reminiscent of other questions he’s raised over the emergence of new technologies in finance.
He argues that a lot of so-called decentralized finance isn’t really decentralized—it’s still just people trying to sell investors on an idea for making money. In a similar vein, AI, he says, isn’t as artificial as it may appear. It’s all about how people apply it. “When AI plays you in chess, do you not think they have an intention to beat you?” he asks. “There are humans at some point putting objective functions together” to create the machine-learning tools and AI-powered chatbots. Fraud is fraud, Gensler likes to say, regardless of how good a technology is at masking that fact.
In July, Gensler became one of the first regulators to propose rules for AI. Under the proposal, trading houses and money managers must determine whether their use of AI or predictive data poses a conflict of interest: Are they using a technology to best serve clients or to boost profits at the expense of clients? A financial adviser might use an algorithm that recommends a risky stock to someone who doesn’t know better. That may cut against the duty of a money manager to act in the client’s interests. Is that the fault of the algorithm or the adviser?
Mark Perlow, a San Francisco-based partner at law firm Dechert, says Gensler is “trying to regulate on theory,” because the problems are mostly speculative right now or nascent at worst. “One lesson that the SEC may have drawn from cryptocurrency,” he says, “is that if they fall behind the industry in terms of regulation, the industry will define the debate. That may be why you have this regulation by theory with AI.”
Gensler says he’s considering ways to use AI for market surveillance and how companies should disclose their use of it. The issues raised by AI won’t easily be solved. “It’ll be the crisis of 2032 or 2028 or whatever,” he says, “and the after-action report will really be about” an issue involving machine learning.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.