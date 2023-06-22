A Saudi Airline Embraces Luxury to End Emirates and Qatar’s Gulf Dominance

Even piles of cash don’t necessarily spell success, as Douglas’s previous employer, Etihad, can attest. A few years ago, the Abu Dhabi flag carrier spent lavishly on a fleet expansion and in-flight perks such as multiroom suites dubbed “The Residence” aboard its A380s. At the same time, it bought big stakes in ailing carriers from a half-dozen countries including Germany, India and Italy to funnel more traffic through the new hub. After the strategy imploded and losses piled up, Douglas was brought in to clean up the mess. He says his time there will inform his strategy at Riyadh Air, where he aims to focus on serving locals as much as foreigners. “We always learn important lessons from every experience,” he says. “We aim to attract visitors to the kingdom and also serve the huge local Saudi population.”