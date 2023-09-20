Phonemakers Not Named Apple Are in Love With Foldable Phones

Until then, everyone else has a chance to gain a foothold. Huawei Technologies Co.—China’s leading foldables brand last quarter with a half-million units sold, according to IDC data—has cranked out seven iterations in five years. Its latest, the Mate X5, doesn’t weigh any more than an iPhone 14 Pro Max, showing that foldables don’t have to be heavier than conventional devices. China’s Honor Device Co., the brand Huawei spun off in 2020, is spending 1 billion yuan ($137 million) on research and development per foldable generation, says Chief Executive Officer George Zhao. He says the investment is helping transform the devices into more serious competitors. “A couple of years ago, it was almost impossible to reduce the thickness and weight of a foldable to match those of a traditional bar phone,” Zhao says.