Sam Bankman-Fried’s Arrest Shows Crypto Cops Are Catching Up

Zhong’s undoing came when he used an overseas cryptocurrency exchange to convert his Bitcoin Cash into 3,500 Bitcoin, according to an IRS affidavit. That helped agents figure out an internet protocol address, says Tyler Hatcher, head of the IRS criminal office in Los Angeles. “From the IP address, we traced it back to Mr. Zhong,” Hatcher says. “We had to do some regular investigative work, put eyes on him and figure out where he is living, what kind of business is he in.” Last month, Zhong pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, and the US is recommending 27 to 33 months in prison. Zhong’s lawyer declined to comment.