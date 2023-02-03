How Stockpickers Finally Beat the Index Funds

Even if you think active funds’ advantage as a group last year is likely to repeat, you face another question: How do you pick the one that’s most likely to outperform? “When you find a manager who is above average in a particular year, that does not predict whether they will be above average the subsequent year,” says S&P DJI’s Lazzara. Lazzara reads the data as an argument for sticking by indexing, but Strategas takes a different lesson from its numbers. Its report notes that 2022 was the best year since 2010 for an index that equally weights each stock, when compared with the S&P 500 index, which weights stocks by market value. In other words, a large number of stocks did better than the biggest, most popular ones. Something similar happened in the wake of the dot-com bubble, and Strategas argues that as the pandemic fades and interest rates rise, stockpickers may have a better shot of outperforming as the market shifts away from what worked in the recent past.