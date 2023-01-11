The Secret to Ron DeSantis’s Success? Ignore Donald Trump—and Attack Business Instead

As DeSantis moves toward a possible presidential bid, he’s expanding his fight against corporate America, this time going after big asset managers and Wall Street banks. In an attack over the summer he declared, “Masters of the Universe are using their economic power to impose policies on the country that they could not do at the ballot box.” He returned to the theme in his swaggering victory speech on election night. “We will fight the woke in corporate America,” he said. “Florida is where woke goes to die.” Conjuring up a distant, shadowy financial elite and vowing to fight it on behalf of the little guy is textbook populist politics—and another move borrowed from Trump, who made big banks and famous financiers into useful villains in his 2016 presidential campaign. DeSantis is betting he can generate enough resentment about “woke capital” to keep his momentum going. If he’s right, he may go from emulating Trump to succeeding him.