What the Reddit Revolt Means for Social Media in an AI Era

The economics of an internet dominated by AI is still very much in flux, and Reddit isn’t the only one concerned about how AI companies find their training data. The unauthorized use of data to build AI systems has already led to lawsuits from software developers and a major photo agency. And given how much damage Silicon Valley has done to traditional media business models, content companies are very wary of the tech industry’s intentions. News Corp. CEO Robert Thomson recently complained that “content mining is an extractive industry.” AI companies have begun to have talks with various media companies about how to compensate them for the use of their data. Huffman has said publicly that Reddit is involved in such talks. A Reddit spokesperson said in an email that the company couldn’t share any information “on current or past business discussions,” including the status of its IPO plans, and declined to make Huffman available for an interview.