A Decade After the Rana Plaza Collapse, Garment Workers Are Still Exploited

Labor experts view the Nirapon voluntary program as similar to the brand-led factory monitoring that was already in place in Bangladesh before 2013. “This ‘code of conduct’ and self-monitoring system just doesn’t deliver,” says Anner at Penn State. “The proof is in the specific case of Rana Plaza: Factory installations were inspected by voluntary programs, and they passed. And then the building collapsed.” Infrastructure in Bangladesh remains broadly vulnerable to safety hazards. This became apparent when a fire on April 4 raged through a shopping complex and burned down 5,000 stores, including retail clothing shops. “The law is weak, and the enforcement of the law is even weaker,” says Kalpona Akter, executive director of the Bangladesh Center for Workers Solidarity. “The government needs to do a lot more to make all factories safe for workers. And it’s not just about the garment industry, it’s also about other sectors.”