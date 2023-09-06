The Legendary, Wildly Profitable QQQ Fund Makes No Money For Its Owner

To be clear, being charitable wasn’t exactly Invesco’s idea; after all, not earning management fees makes for a slightly awkward moment on quarterly earnings calls. QQQ is a unit investment trust, an obscure structure dating to the dawn of ETFs in the early 1990s; the other famous UIT is State Street Global Advisor Inc.’s SPY, the first ETF, which came into existence in 1993 and remains the biggest, most traded ETF. (The difference between a UIT and an open-end ETF affects asset managers more than investors; in short, the former has no board of directors and charges slightly more.) UITs are “like the appendix of the ETF world,” says Ben Johnson, head of client solutions at Morningstar Inc.—we have them even though “we’re not quite sure why.”