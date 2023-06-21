Airlines Are Rankled About Pratt & Whitney’s Jet Engine Problems

The situation sets up the Paris show as a test of whether Pratt’s woes will push more airlines to opt for the Leap. The GTF is now on 46% of the roughly 2,800 A320neos that have been delivered. Of the 6,000 or so on order, airlines have chosen the Leap for 37% versus 24% for the GTF, according to Cirium. That leaves some 2,300 jets still up for grabs, and more orders are likely to be announced in Paris, so Pratt can still reach parity over time, says Cirium consultant George Dimitroff. With a reengineered version dubbed the GTF Advantage that Pratt says incorporates multiple durability upgrades set to go on sale next year, he says, many airlines are waiting for more data. “They are likely to take their time,” Dimitroff says, “and observe the reliability and performance of both CFM and Pratt engines as they mature before making a decision.”