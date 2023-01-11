Silicon Valley Can’t Quit Its Pizza Robot Obsession

One problem with Generation Zero showed up early on. A robotic arm holding a large, metal spatula called a peel, which is used to slide the pizza in and out of the oven, was malfunctioning. It was entering the oven a few millimeters higher than it should have, cleaving the tops of the pizza crusts. Gooey cheese ran everywhere and incoming raw dough backed up on the conveyor belt. That’s when the team called in Josh Villbrandt, the head of software. As staffers tossed the decapitated pies, scraped out the ovens and wiped down everything, Villbrandt reprogrammed the arm to come in a little lower. The memory seems almost painful to recount. “We have to exit all of the pizzas, then pause the machine, then restart it all,” he says. “That’s a pretty big efficiency drop.”