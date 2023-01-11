Paris Makes a Bid to Steal Art Spotlight From London

“People used to think of Paris as an old lady—a museum city only, with no blood in its veins,” says Kamel Mennour, whose gallery has four spaces in the city. “Now there’s a lot of energy and people and collectors.” This year, Paris is beefing up a combination of public and private contemporary institutions and expanding the growing network of artists living in the city. “All of the actors—the private foundations and museums and galleries and collectors—are extremely conscious of this golden age we’re living in,” Mennour says. “But we need to work hard to keep people coming to Paris, to keep it vibrant.”