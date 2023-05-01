Good Luck Paying for Those $10,000 Obesity Drugs Everyone's Talking About

A decade ago, the American Medical Association voted to classify obesity as a disease. It did so to move the medical community away from treating weight as some sort of character flaw and toward something worthy of its care. The reclassification was also, in part, about economics: Insurers historically considered weight loss a cosmetic issue outside their purview; doctors wanted to encourage them to cover it as a health one, says Douglas Martin, who chaired the committee that brought the resolution to a vote. The promise of future reimbursements might encourage pharmaceutical companies to develop safe and effective drugs.

Up to that point, weight loss drugs had a bad track record. The fen-phen craze in the late 1990s imploded after one of its components was linked to heart valve damage. Over the next two decades, several other pills were recalled for safety reasons. “Obesity drug development was a graveyard,” says Novo CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen.

GLP-1s first came to market as a diabetes treatment, but initial trials in the early 2000s showed they could result in weight loss, too. The drugs mimic a gut hormone—glucagon-like peptide-1—that reduces people’s appetites and makes them feel full. “We had lengthy discussions about whether we dared to go into development in the obesity indication,” Jorgensen says. Drug companies decided to push ahead with the drugs just for diabetes, a more stable market. In 2005, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the first GLP-1 for diabetes, Byetta, followed by a Novo drug called Victoza in 2010.

At that point, the weight loss GLP-1s caused in clinical trials was so significant that Novo decided to test them as obesity meds. Five years later, Saxenda hit the US market. Saxenda, a daily shot that costs about $1,350 a month, can help people lose about 5% to 7% of their body weight. It often has unpleasant side effects, as other GLP-1s do, including nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. The medication also lists a potential risk of thyroid cancer. Saxenda wasn’t very successful commercially, but it was effective and largely safe, which was enough to encourage more development from Novo and its competitors. Ozempic, Novo’s weekly GLP-1 shot for diabetes, went on sale in 2018, followed in 2021 by Wegovy, a higher dose of the same medication developed specifically for obesity. Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, approved for diabetes last year, has shown even more dramatic slimming results, with patients on the high dose losing around 50 pounds in a big trial published last year. Lilly is filing for approval to treat obesity.

The drug companies, it turned out, didn’t need the promise of insurance coverage to create a market for these treatments. Americans spend about $50 billion a year trying to shed pounds. (We didn’t evolve to sit in offices and eat highly processed carbs all day, but here we are.) Drugs that seem to offer quick, straightforward results are particularly appealing. Four million people took fen-phen in the few years the drug combination was popular. Novo, which sold nearly $900 million worth of Wegovy last year, has roughly doubled its market value since launching the drug in mid-2021—making it more valuable than Pfizer Inc.

One uncomfortable truth, though, is that at least some of that demand is driven not by a medical need but a desire to be thin that’s not necessarily healthy. Celebrities, including Elon Musk and comedian Chelsea Handler, have said they’ve taken the drugs; there are rumors of “Ozempic parties” in Hollywood.

Insurers, reasonably, don’t want to support that kind of use. But another uncomfortable truth is that it can be hard to tell when a person’s need is cosmetic, medical or both.

At more than $10,000 a year, GLP-1 drugs are some of the most expensive type-2 diabetes treatments on the US market. Wegovy, which has approval as an obesity treatment, goes for more than $17,000 a year—40% more than Ozempic, which is the same drug in a smaller dose. (Asked about the high pricing for Wegovy, Jorgensen says “it’s a more efficacious product.”)

Even if only 10% of Medicare beneficiaries with obesity take Wegovy, it could cost around $27 billion a year, or about 18.5% of Medicare’s net drug spending, according to an analysis recently published in the . “If the drugs cost $10, we wouldn’t be having this discussion,” says Angela Fitch, an obesity doctor in Massachusetts and president of the Obesity Medicine Association.