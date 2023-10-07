An Online Startup Pitches a New Kind of MBA

Roy Wellner and Ariel Renous have known each other since they were 10 years old. They graduated from the same high school in Brussels and then from the same university in London. In 2018 they each enrolled in the MBA program at HEC Paris. And both soon found it wanting. “Most of our teachers were academics or researchers, sometimes consultants,” Wellner says. “It was really great for my colleagues who wanted to go into consulting, into finance. But it is not the place if you want to launch your startup.” They could learn more about that, Wellner and Renous concluded, from podcasts and YouTube clips. So they decided to create their own version of business school.