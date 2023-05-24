SVB’s Collapse Resurrects the Idea of Banking Without Bank Runs
A “narrow” bank would keep its money at the Federal Reserve and leave the risk-taking to other financial companies—but the Fed isn’t a fan.
(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- The collapse of three regional US banks this spring is a reminder that, at their heart, banks are risk-taking businesses. For most depositors, banks are risk-free thanks to federal insurance of as much as $250,000. That’s why “like money in the bank” is shorthand for a sure thing. In reality, of course, the money that people keep in the bank isn’t sitting in cash. Deposits are a liability of the bank—a short-term debt it owes to its customers. On the other side of its balance sheet are a bank’s longer-term loans and investments. If its bets go the wrong way at the same time that many depositors want their money back, it’s in trouble. That’s what happened to Silicon Valley Bank and its fellow failures.
But what if a bank did hold all its customers’ deposits safely in cash, or something exactly like it—and left lending to other institutions where investors know they’re taking a risk by giving them their money. The idea is sometimes called “narrow” banking, because it reduces a bank to its most mundane function. The US Federal Reserve has tools to make this possible but has argued it could upend how the financial system works. “The Fed is negative on narrow banks,” says Campbell Harvey, a finance professor at Duke University.
For a big financial institution, the safest form of “cash” isn’t a pile of paper bills somewhere, but money parked in an account with the Fed. Individuals don’t have access to the central bank’s various facilities. But in theory a bank could set itself up as a passive funnel to a Fed account. Customers could put money in this bank, which in turn would stash it at the Fed, passing along the interest minus a service fee. Since every dollar of deposits would be backed by cash, there’d be no risk of a bank run. Variations of the idea have been embraced by libertarians who see it as a way to lessen the need for regulation, but also by people on the left looking to reduce the systemic danger and political clout of too-big-to-fail banks.
The most high-profile push for a narrow bank came in 2018, when TNB US Inc.—run by a former head of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York—sued the central bank, demanding that it allow TNB to open an interest-earning account. The Fed objected vigorously, and TNB’s suit was thrown out in March 2020.
The central bank has raised several concerns about narrow banks. The main one is that in times of stress they’d be too attractive as a haven. Money could pour out of Treasury bills, high-quality bonds or even accounts at conventional banks, amplifying risks to the broader financial system. Narrow banks could also make it harder for the central bank to manage short-term interest rates. And because conventional banks could end up holding few deposits, they might do less lending, making loans more expensive and credit harder to get.
Some advocates of narrow banking say more lending could be done by financial institutions or funds that aren’t banks. “Take risks, make risky loans—just raise the money to do so by long-term debt or loads of common equity,” says economist John Cochrane, a senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.
Others think the Fed could use its balance sheet to ensure credit is still available where it’s most needed. Saule Omarova, a Cornell Law School professor whom President Joe Biden initially nominated in 2021 to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, has proposed allowing the public to open Fed accounts, which could be administered through existing community banks. She says the Fed could then lend money through its discount window to commercial banks at preferential rates, to encourage them to make loans to small businesses or in underserved communities. Omarova withdrew her nomination to head the OCC after facing fierce opposition from the banking industry.
There may be more than one road to something like a narrow bank. The recent flood of cash from bank deposits and into money-market funds has underscored that the funds already look a bit like narrow banks. Money-market funds don’t have deposit insurance—one big fund famously collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis—but regulations have spurred a shift in balances to funds that invest in instruments implicitly backed by the US government. These days they’ve collectively been parking more than $2 trillion overnight in another Fed instrument, known as the reverse repo facility, and earning more than 5%.
The central bank recently tightened its rules around its reverse repo facility, in an apparent effort to keep anyone from using them as a backdoor way to create a narrow bank. If the Fed determines a fund seems to have been designed only for the purpose of moving cash into this facility, it can deny access.
This was particularly bad news for a part of the cryptocurrency industry known as stablecoins. These coins, which are supposed to always be worth $1, generally need to be backed by cash or low-risk investments to work. If a stablecoin’s assets were fully invested in a money-market fund that used the central bank’s reverse repo facility, it might look like a de facto Fed-backed cryptocurrency. But the Fed is already wary of letting digital assets any closer to the traditional banking system, so it looks like there won’t be any crypto narrow banks for the foreseeable future.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.