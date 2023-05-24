SVB’s Collapse Resurrects the Idea of Banking Without Bank Runs

For a big financial institution, the safest form of “cash” isn’t a pile of paper bills somewhere, but money parked in an account with the Fed. Individuals don’t have access to the central bank’s various facilities. But in theory a bank could set itself up as a passive funnel to a Fed account. Customers could put money in this bank, which in turn would stash it at the Fed, passing along the interest minus a service fee. Since every dollar of deposits would be backed by cash, there’d be no risk of a bank run. Variations of the idea have been embraced by libertarians who see it as a way to lessen the need for regulation, but also by people on the left looking to reduce the systemic danger and political clout of too-big-to-fail banks.