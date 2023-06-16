How Nvidia Became ChatGPT’s Brain and Joined the $1 Trillion Club

For most of this time, Huang dressed sort of like a Best Buy employee—a “propeller-head,” as Apple Inc.’s then head of hardware engineering, Jon Rubinstein, describes him. Then one day he began wearing all-black shirts, pants and a leather jacket and seemingly never changed. He alternates between cerebral revelations and disarming humor in interviews and at public events, but at the office he can be a furious boss who’s prone to swearing, say three people who’ve been on the receiving end and asked not to be identified for fear of being sworn at again. One of them recalls how Huang, if he hasn’t heard the right answer, will demand—frequently between expletives—that an executive retrieve the subordinate who can provide it. Then he’ll wait, in a silent tantrum, checking his inbox until that person arrives or calls. Bob Sherbin, a spokesman for Nvidia, says retention among company leaders is high and they’re “fiercely loyal” to Huang. “They appreciate his humor and his passion for the company,” he says. “And they know that he’s hardest of all on himself.” Almost every employee is required to submit by email their “Top Five Things,” with that exact subject line, and many of them go straight to Huang. It should contain a concise summary of their pressing objectives, so he can keep track.