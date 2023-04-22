The Nord Stream Explosion Remains an Unsolved Mystery Gripping Europe

Such work can require long periods in dark waters breathing air from tanks filled with heliox, a mixture of helium and oxygen—and no nitrogen, due to its potentially narcotic effects. Over beers in a Copenhagen bar, one of Denmark’s most experienced navy divers says finding the pipelines without precise coordinates or tracking technology, then transporting and placing the explosives, would’ve challenged diver-saboteurs. The charges, which likely weighed hundreds of pounds, had been placed against the underside of the pipes, with the velocity of the explosions helping avoid a fireball that might have ripped along the pipelines in both directions. The diver estimates the operation, including a safe ascent, would’ve taken an individual diver several hours. He surmises that whoever carried out the attack had access to a fast-moving autonomous submersible vehicle, like the ones employed by sophisticated naval forces. A surface vessel remaining relatively static for hours as it waited for a dive team, he says, would’ve attracted unwanted attention in the moment or been flagged by investigators after the fact.