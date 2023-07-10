How Africa Can Take Charge Of Its Drug And Vaccine Supplies

What is Sothema’s strategy for overcoming research and development challenges?What we’ve been doing for almost 50 years is form partnerships for the transfer of new technologies. We now have more than 30 licenses with big multinationals in the US, Europe, Japan and China. As Sothema grew, we started our own generics and biosimilars—our own development. It was very important to us, because once you have enough expertise, you can do it on your own. We are now also manufacturing in Senegal and distributing in nearby countries. Our next challenge is to go into East Africa and Southern Africa. These regions are different from West Africa, with different regulations and climates. But we know there are opportunities there because many countries have limited pharma industries. There it’s more just distribution, and it’s mostly linked to suppliers from India.