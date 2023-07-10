How Africa Can Take Charge Of Its Drug And Vaccine Supplies
The CEO of Moroccan pharmaceutical manufacturer Sothema outlines what’s needed for a homegrown industry on the continent.
(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- African countries depend on foreign suppliers for as much as 90% of their drugs and 99% of their vaccines, a situation that created widespread shortages during the Covid-19 pandemic.
A robust homegrown industry would help Africa ensure adequate supplies of critical treatments, according to Lamia Tazi, chief executive officer of Société de Thérapeutique Marocaine, Morocco’s biggest pharmaceutical company. Known as Sothema, the drugmaker produces medications through licenses from major pharma companies as well as some of its own compounds.
We sat down with Tazi, a 48-year-old pharmacist—and daughter of the company’s founder—to discuss the industry in Africa and Sothema’s plans to expand across the region. This interview has been edited for clarity and length.
What are the biggest challenges facing pharma companies in Africa?Western companies concentrate on their own markets, meaning Africa has limited access to the pharmaceuticals and vaccines it most needs. So the biggest challenge is to develop that capacity on our own. Having autonomy to manufacture is very important, but it’s not possible to discuss equity and sustainability without talking about intellectual-property protections, especially when it comes to chronic and endemic diseases. It’s very hard for African countries to develop products at prices that would be acceptable until the patent expires, and that usually takes 20 years.
How did Sothema emerge in such a difficult landscape?In the 1970s my father, who was also a pharmacist, decided he wanted to sell more than the creams he’d developed. He wanted to create an industrial company. So he went to find partners in Western countries. The first was Eli Lilly & Co. Thanks to this partnership, Sothema became Morocco’s first producer of insulin, and it’s still the only insulin made by an African company in West Africa and the Maghreb. Over time, we saw the value of exporting our range to the rest of Africa.
What is Sothema’s strategy for overcoming research and development challenges?What we’ve been doing for almost 50 years is form partnerships for the transfer of new technologies. We now have more than 30 licenses with big multinationals in the US, Europe, Japan and China. As Sothema grew, we started our own generics and biosimilars—our own development. It was very important to us, because once you have enough expertise, you can do it on your own. We are now also manufacturing in Senegal and distributing in nearby countries. Our next challenge is to go into East Africa and Southern Africa. These regions are different from West Africa, with different regulations and climates. But we know there are opportunities there because many countries have limited pharma industries. There it’s more just distribution, and it’s mostly linked to suppliers from India.
How can Africa develop the skilled workforce needed to nurture the sector?Africa doesn’t need technology. We have that. But we need to work with Western and Asian countries to get the know-how. While Africa doesn’t have budgets for research, it could specialize in other parts, such as clinical trials to show a medicine is safe and effective for humans, and so-called fill and finish, the final steps of production. This would create many thousands of jobs for African pharmacists, biologists and innovators. African countries also need to get better data on the diseases affecting their people.
What can African governments do to gain greater control over pharmaceutical supplies?When we talk about vaccines, Morocco did clinical trials with Sothema and manufactured the Covid-19 vaccine—not with AstraZeneca or Pfizer, but with China’s Sinopharm Group. Developing things such as vaccines must happen via true public and private partnerships, because the private sector has the expertise and the public sector has the market. The vaccine alliance Gavi can’t be the final option for Africa, because it’s not pushing for autonomy in African countries. Governments must take responsibility in ensuring local uptake, in creating the demand, in deciding not to merely rely on Gavi or Unicef, but to buy what is produced locally. Another way to boost demand is through universal health insurance, giving people access to funds and the ability to choose where they get care.
