More Men Are Staying Out Of The Workforce To Care For Kids

Having one parent at home was always a priority for Andrew Molitor and Meg Bartelt, who chose the town of Bellingham, Washington, in part for its more manageable expenses. “The cost of living is not low, but it’s not San Francisco and it’s not Brooklyn,” says Andrew, 56, who left his $150,000 a year software engineering job at Hewlett-Packard in 2016 to swap caregiving responsibilities with Meg, who was eager to start her own financial-planning firm after years of dipping in and out of part-time work. “If you have one reasonably good job, and you happen to have a cushion of cash to fall back on like we did, then you can actually make this work. You can have that kind of 1950s lifestyle here.”