Microsoft’s Sudden AI Dominance Is Scrambling Silicon Valley’s Power Structure

With OpenAI at its disposal, Microsoft looks so dominant in this nascent field that observers can be forgiven for thinking it might be 1995 again. The two companies will have a huge advantage in selling AI services and in building data centers to support them. Microsoft claims to have the biggest supply of the needed chips in its possession at a time when no company has as many as it wants. And with Microsoft programs in use at almost every major institution on Earth, Nadella and Altman are in by far the best position to sell corporate AI services. “The natural state of large software companies tends toward a winner-take-all approach,” says Scott Farquhar, co-CEO of software maker Atlassian Corp., which is both a Microsoft partner and a rival. “We have to be careful to make sure that we don’t crowd out new entrants.”