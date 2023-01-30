OpenAI Needs Billions to Keep ChatGPT Running. Enter Microsoft

One thing is clear: These systems are monumentally expensive. The first step to building one is sucking up huge volumes of data—text, photos or art—from across the internet. After that, such data is used to train an AI model. For the biggest models, this process runs into the millions of dollars even before considering the cost of specialized engineers, such as language experts, says Rowan Curran, an analyst at Forrester Research. And the more data a system is built on, the more computing power it likely needs to answer a query. Each new question has to run through a model that includes tens of billions of parameters, or variables, that the AI system has learned through its training and retraining.