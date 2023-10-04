Hacking the Help Desk: How Attackers Talk Their Way Into Company Networks

With that, the employee had unwittingly been duped by a member of Scattered Spider, a notorious hacking gang believed to be behind recent attacks at MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Coinbase and others. (The details of the call were shared by a person familiar with the incident who asked not to be named while discussing confidential matters.) The group, which some security experts also refer to as UNC3944, excels at “social engineering”—the term of art for tricking someone into providing information that can be used for illicit means, like breaking into a computer network. At a time when nations and major corporations are fighting off highly sophisticated attacks, Scattered Spider’s success has shown that rudimentary methods remain effective and hard to defend against.