MG Shows A British Pedigree Can Do Wonders For A Chinese Brand

To meet European demand and fend off political pressure to shield the region’s carmakers from outside competition, SAIC says it’s planning a factory in the European Union. Although that will likely mean higher costs, because EU autoworkers earn far more than their Chinese counterparts, the company will save on the region’s 10% import duties and shipping, as rates have increased dramatically in recent years. Previous owners never gave MG enough cash, and their “eyes were always somewhere else,” says David Knowles, an historian writing a book about the company. “SAIC has the money.” And having a factory in the region will give SAIC an edge over Chinese competitors such as BYD, Great Wall and Nio, all of which aim to boost sales in Europe.