Google and Meta Are Losing Their Grip on the Digital Ad Market

The fastest-growing corner of the market, albeit from a smaller base, is in streaming television, which GroupM projects will bring in $23 billion in 2023. Marketers want to be where the audience is, where people spend their time. When it comes to TV, the buzziest shows that spark the most conversation have been from streaming platforms, not traditional TV, Scott-Dawkins says. If Netflix Inc., Walt Disney Co. and other content providers and smaller channels such as Pluto TV can keep drawing viewers, they’ll have more opportunities to sell ads to show them.