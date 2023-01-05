How McDonald's Won Russia—And Then Lost It All

David Szakonyi, co-founder of the Anti-Corruption Data Collective, a group in Washington that has investigated Russia’s influence on Western companies, says McDonald’s has reason to be proud of its accomplishments in Russia. Even if it “couldn’t restrain the government from its worst impulses,” he argues, it still “provided a lot of good directly to the Russian people in a way that many multinational companies weren’t.” In that sense, Szakonyi says, it may have been “a better company for Russia than it has been for the United States.” He points to Apple Inc. and Google removing an app created by allies of Putin critic Alexei Navalny the day before Russia’s election; Ikea executives signing off on a bribe to gain access to a St. Petersburg power grid; Siemens AG paying fines for engaging in fraudulent and corrupt practices; and HP creating a secret multimillion-dollar slush fund that it used to bribe government officials. “Russia’s still transitioning to capitalism, and McDonald’s had a big impact on the way restaurants and other consumer-oriented businesses operate,” Szakonyi says.