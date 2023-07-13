The Bank Robbers Who Are Stealing Their Own Money

When the financial crisis began, Gebran Bassil was the senior adviser to Lebanon’s then-president, Michel Aoun, who’s also his father-in-law. Bassil is a long-serving, powerful minister who heads the Christian nationalist party called Free Patriotic Movement. (He was also personally sanctioned by the US Treasury Department in 2020 over allegations of corruption, which he dismisses as politically motivated.) He now says that he and Aoun wanted to get rid of Salameh at the end of the governor’s last term six years ago, long before the banks shut down, but that US officials talked them out of it. “Salameh is servicing the interests of a political system,” Bassil says, leaning back in a leather armchair in an expansive duplex with panoramic views of Beirut. A Cohiba-branded ashtray is sitting on the coffee table between us, though Bassil says he’s no longer a cigar guy. “I can’t predict what his future will be,” he says. “All I can say is that it’ll be very bad.”