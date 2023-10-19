With ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ Apple Signals Big Bet on Cinemas
The tech giant is hoping the big screen will help sell little ones.
(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- At the Cannes Film Festival, red carpets are unfurled to receive Hollywood’s most important figures. At the premiere of in late May, that included director Martin Scorsese and actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.
And, for the first time, Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc. The iPhone maker financed and produced the three-and-a-half-hour film, which is based on a book by David Grann about the 1920s murder of Osage Native American tribe members after oil was found on their land.
The movie, due out on Oct. 20, is the most expensive ever released by Apple’s four-year-old studio. The company’s spent between $200 million and $250 million on production, including at least $25 million for DiCaprio, plus millions more to market it.
is also the first test of a new strategy with big stakes: Apple plans to spend $1 billion a year on movies that will appear in theaters for weeks before they’re available on its namesake streaming service. It will release on more than 10,000 screens in October and, at least 45 days later, drop the title on Apple TV+.
That’s a generous delay in the Age of Streaming, when studios put films in theaters and online simultaneously, but short compared with the Age of VHS, when cassettes came out six months to a year after a picture was in cinemas.
Cupertino, California-based Apple will employ a similar strategy with Ridley Scott’s in November and Matthew Vaughn’s spy thriller in February. It also committed to a theatrical release to win the rights to a Formula One movie starring Brad Pitt.
By releasing movies in theaters—supported by multimillion-dollar marketing campaigns—Apple is hoping to make itself a destination for premier filmmakers who insist audiences see their work on big screens. It’s spending large sums to attract that talent, something that’s become a rite of passage for flush streaming services desperate to convince cinephiles that they’re the future of Hollywood. And, crucially, Apple would love to convert a portion of those moviegoers into Apple TV+ sign-ups.
“The quality of Apple’s content, if you were to look at the ratio of quality to volume produced, is probably the best in the business,” says Rich Greenfield, a veteran media analyst at LightShed Partners. “On the flip side, I think awareness of that content is pretty low: How many people know they came out with a movie called ? ? ? Apple’s commitment to theaters is a recognition that its content is not visible enough.”
Apple is willing to lose money on this gambit, at least at first: is set to open with $29 million to $38 million in ticket sales, according to industry tracker Boxoffice Pro—far below what legacy studios would typically want from a film of such a budget. But even if it vastly exceeds expectations, it won’t move the needle for Apple: The company generates almost $1 billion in sales in a day, or 8 to 10 times more in a year than the entire movie industry.
This drop in the bucket for Apple has broader implications for struggling cinema chains including AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Regal parent Cineworld Group Plc. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that the $1 billion investment in theatrical films—as well as a comparable plan from Amazon.com Inc., which now owns the James Bond studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer—could help return the US and Canada box office to pre-pandemic norms of about $11 billion a year. (Since the pandemic, it’s been about a third lower.) It would also help diversify a slate of big-budget movies that’s overwhelmingly favored superhero or franchise fare in recent years.
“The industry has reawakened to the value of theatrical—filmmakers want it, audiences want it, and it’s irreplaceable as a global launch platform,” says Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax Corp., which is set to play some of Apple’s movies on its large-format screens around the world. “ and represent the kind of adult-focused event films that have been missing at the multiplex.”
Apple’s and Amazon’s commitment to cinemas is a major departure from the strategy of Netflix Inc., which has been a theatrical holdout. The pioneering streamer is buying work from auteurs, as it did when it spent more than $150 million on Scorsese’s , which was released online in 2019 after a brief run in a limited number of theaters and ranks among the company’s most popular movies ever, based on viewing hours. and won Academy Awards.
But the company so far has declined to put movies in a large number of theaters for a long period before making them available at home, fearing it will lessen the appeal of its subscription business. That decision has not only left hundreds of millions of dollars in potential box-office revenue on the table, it’s also alienated theatrical loyalists including Christopher Nolan, whose has grossed almost $1 billion in ticket sales this year. While promoting in 2017, Nolan ruled out making films for Netflix because of its theatrical strategy.
While Netflix can afford to do so because of high awareness of its streaming product globally, Apple needs theaters to help promote its more nascent service, LightShed’s Greenfield says. There’s no guarantee the company will supply films to cinemas after Apple TV+ signs up more subscribers, he says.
The fledgling streaming service has released critically beloved projects such as and . But save for and , the company has yet to release many mass hits, putting its studio chiefs under pressure to deliver more commercial titles and increase subscriber numbers. and are the only shows to have appeared in Nielsen’s weekly list of the 10 most popular streaming titles, and Apple TV+ accounts for less than 1% of TV viewing in the US, per Nielsen.
“Apple has a unique strategy of curated, high-budget, premium original content,” says Guy Bisson, a co-founder of entertainment data firm Ampere Analysis. This has worked “relatively well,” he says, estimating that the service will have almost 40 million subscribers by the end of the year. But Walt Disney Co. has a 146.1 million subscriber base for Disney+, and it also launched four years ago. Netflix has 238.4 million.
While Netflix’s business begins and ends with that subscriber base, Apple’s goals are much bigger, since the company owns the very devices on which subscribers watch their content. Apple thinks Hollywood films and TV shows on Apple TV+ can keep iPhone and iPad users interacting with its devices more often, and for longer, and upgrading them more regularly. The strategy’s transformed the company’s services into a gold mine along the way: It made $21.2 billion last quarter from the division, which also includes iCloud, Music and Arcade.
Like Netflix and Amazon before it, the world’s most valuable company forayed into Hollywood in March 2019 with a focus on TV. It hired Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, who’d run Sony Corp.’s TV business, to head its studio and inked a production deal with Richard Plepler, the former CEO of HBO. Zack and Jamie, as they’re known in Hollywood, commissioned scripted TV series with big stars, including Jason Momoa, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.
Apple won over the town with deep pockets and good taste. received eight Emmy nominations for its initial season, one of six shows nominated in Apple’s first year. The company’s tally has increased every year, reaching 54 in 2023, trailing only Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s Max.
’ $200 million-plus price tag is a hefty sum for any movie but especially for a dark period drama. Paramount, which had distributed Scorsese’s previous four films in the US until Netflix acquired , still wanted to work with the director—but had no intention of footing the bill. A deal was struck in which Apple would make and own the movie, while Paramount would release it in theaters in exchange for a fraction of sales. The film would then appear on Apple TV+. The terms of Apple’s deals for , which will be distributed by Universal Pictures, and , which will be distributed by Sony Pictures, are comparable. (Apple hasn’t signed an exclusive theatrical distribution contract with any one Hollywood studio so far.)
Theaters are once again becoming more appealing to studios, which began to gravitate back toward the extra money and attention that come with a traditional release. Warner Bros. Discovery, for example, abandoned an earlier strategy of simultaneously releasing films in cinemas and on streaming. When Disney employed this strategy with in 2021, actress Scarlett Johansson sued the company over lost pay. , produced by Warner Bros., is the highest-grossing film of 2023 and the studio’s highest-grossing in history, with $1.43 billion at the box office. It was in theaters for 54 days before becoming available to rent or purchase on streaming services.
Apple remains wary of the perception that it will outspend anyone, especially as Wall Street has grown concerned about ballooning streaming costs overall. (It was already the first technology company to win the Academy Award for Best Picture thanks to , which it acquired at the Sundance Film Festival for a record-breaking $25 million.) The company’s started cutting back in small ways, asking producers to share fees for movies and declining to cover certain budget excesses. If Apple’s theatrical movies sell enough tickets to earn back their budgets, that would help guarantee its long-term commitment to cinemas.
“Paying top dollar is great,” says LightShed’s Greenfield. “But if nobody sees your content, that’s not a sustainable business.”
